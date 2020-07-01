668 W 38th Street

Amenities

Beach cottage, Point Fermin area of San Pedro. Charming two bedroom, one bathroom house. Partial ocean view. Sit in the light and airy enclosed front sun room and enjoy the ocean view. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel built-in range with oven, remodeled bathroom, large tiled shower, refinished original hardwood floors, fireplace, recently painted exterior and interior, large fenced backyard, laundry area off kitchen.

Great location just four blocks to the beach. Great neighborhood. Close to Pt Fermin Elementary School. Nearby shopping, restaurants and 110 freeway. Close to Cabrillo Beach, Angels Gate Park, and Point Fermin Park.