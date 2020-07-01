All apartments in Los Angeles
668 W 38th Street
668 W 38th Street

668 West 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

668 West 38th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beach cottage, Point Fermin area of San Pedro. Charming two bedroom, one bathroom house. Partial ocean view. Sit in the light and airy enclosed front sun room and enjoy the ocean view. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel built-in range with oven, remodeled bathroom, large tiled shower, refinished original hardwood floors, fireplace, recently painted exterior and interior, large fenced backyard, laundry area off kitchen.
Great location just four blocks to the beach. Great neighborhood. Close to Pt Fermin Elementary School. Nearby shopping, restaurants and 110 freeway. Close to Cabrillo Beach, Angels Gate Park, and Point Fermin Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 W 38th Street have any available units?
668 W 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 W 38th Street have?
Some of 668 W 38th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 W 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
668 W 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 W 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 668 W 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 668 W 38th Street offer parking?
No, 668 W 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 668 W 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 W 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 W 38th Street have a pool?
No, 668 W 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 668 W 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 668 W 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 668 W 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 W 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

