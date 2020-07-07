6614 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2017 Newly built unit # 3. Fourplex with great unit mix. Prime Lake Balboa location, just north of Victory, near Orange line station. Also, across the Burmingham Charter high school. This unit has 2bed/2bath. Kitchen has Granite counter, new appliances like stove/ Oven, washer/ Dryer hookups and dishwasher.

Nice laminated floor throughout, and small balcony. Building has two parking spaces covered and secure with electronic gate.Individual heat/electric meters for all units.

This building is near Balboa lake, public transportation Orange line, walking distance public park, across great high school, food places, Grocery stores.

Close to 101 and 405 FWYS.