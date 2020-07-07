All apartments in Los Angeles
6614 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

6614 Balboa Boulevard

6614 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2017 Newly built unit # 3. Fourplex with great unit mix. Prime Lake Balboa location, just north of Victory, near Orange line station. Also, across the Burmingham Charter high school. This unit has 2bed/2bath. Kitchen has Granite counter, new appliances like stove/ Oven, washer/ Dryer hookups and dishwasher.
Nice laminated floor throughout, and small balcony. Building has two parking spaces covered and secure with electronic gate.Individual heat/electric meters for all units.
This building is near Balboa lake, public transportation Orange line, walking distance public park, across great high school, food places, Grocery stores.
Close to 101 and 405 FWYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
6614 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 6614 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6614 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6614 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

