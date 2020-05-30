All apartments in Los Angeles
6610 Selma Ave
6610 Selma Ave

6610 Selma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
About the Community:
Prime location in between Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood Blvd! Across from Second City, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Egyptian Theatre, Dolby Theatre, Capitol Records, Lucky Strike, nightclubs, The ArcLight! Our infamous in-N-Out Burger, Asian Fusion, Tocaya Organica, Mama Shelter roof top bar, Trader Joes, are in your neighborhood! USPS, UPS, groceries, are within a 5 minute walk and centrally located to your apartment.

About the Building:
Small and quiet 10 unit building located in central Hollywood neighborhood!

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

Or contact our resident manager, Enrique, directly to schedule a viewing: 818-809-9194

About The Unit:
- AC Unit
- Amples Closet Space
- Walk In Closet

Amenities:
- AC Unit
- Laundry On Site
- Controlled Access
- Outside Patio!
- Street Parking Available!

Appliances:
- Stove/Oven
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Cable Ready

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 12 Months
Monthly Rent: $1,695.00
Security Deposit: $1,695.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Dogs & cats OK!
Application Fee: $30.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash, Gas Included
Parking: Street Parking Only!

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368

(RLNE5229068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Selma Ave have any available units?
6610 Selma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 Selma Ave have?
Some of 6610 Selma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Selma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Selma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Selma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6610 Selma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6610 Selma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6610 Selma Ave offers parking.
Does 6610 Selma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 Selma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Selma Ave have a pool?
No, 6610 Selma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Selma Ave have accessible units?
No, 6610 Selma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Selma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 Selma Ave has units with dishwashers.
