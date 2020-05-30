6610 Selma Ave

Amenities

About the Community:

Prime location in between Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood Blvd! Across from Second City, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Egyptian Theatre, Dolby Theatre, Capitol Records, Lucky Strike, nightclubs, The ArcLight! Our infamous in-N-Out Burger, Asian Fusion, Tocaya Organica, Mama Shelter roof top bar, Trader Joes, are in your neighborhood! USPS, UPS, groceries, are within a 5 minute walk and centrally located to your apartment.



About the Building:

Small and quiet 10 unit building located in central Hollywood neighborhood!



For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



Or contact our resident manager, Enrique, directly to schedule a viewing: 818-809-9194



About The Unit:

- AC Unit

- Amples Closet Space

- Walk In Closet



Amenities:

- AC Unit

- Laundry On Site

- Controlled Access

- Outside Patio!

- Street Parking Available!



Appliances:

- Stove/Oven

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Cable Ready



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 12 Months

Monthly Rent: $1,695.00

Security Deposit: $1,695.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Dogs & cats OK!

Application Fee: $30.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash, Gas Included

Parking: Street Parking Only!



(RLNE5229068)