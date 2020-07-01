6601 KENTLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This traditional beauty has been completely remodeled from head to toe! Walk in to the open floorpan flooded with natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and a subway tile backsplash. All bedrooms are a generous size with ample closet space and one of the bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Beautiful wood flooring, custom paint throughout, new windows with lovely coverings, and the new and efficient AC unit will keep you nice and cool on those hot days. The yard is absolutely to die for! Mature fruit trees, fragrant roses and the green grass is the perfect setting for hosting summer barbecues with family and friends or simply enjoying a quiet glass of wine in the evenings on the porch.