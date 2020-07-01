All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

6601 KENTLAND Avenue

6601 Kentland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Kentland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This traditional beauty has been completely remodeled from head to toe! Walk in to the open floorpan flooded with natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops and a subway tile backsplash. All bedrooms are a generous size with ample closet space and one of the bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. Beautiful wood flooring, custom paint throughout, new windows with lovely coverings, and the new and efficient AC unit will keep you nice and cool on those hot days. The yard is absolutely to die for! Mature fruit trees, fragrant roses and the green grass is the perfect setting for hosting summer barbecues with family and friends or simply enjoying a quiet glass of wine in the evenings on the porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have any available units?
6601 KENTLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have?
Some of 6601 KENTLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 KENTLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6601 KENTLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 KENTLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 KENTLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 KENTLAND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

