660 SAN JUAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic Venice Triplex! Newer complete rebuild-renovation of main home in 2008 features 1,600 sf of living space, 2 bedrooms, + Den with master suite and fireplace, 2 full baths, and half bath on first floor. Open air living room boasts two large French doors open to the patio deck - great for entertaining, fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your own private rooftop deck with panoramic views overlooking the neighborhood. Main home is wired for system sound in living room, master suite, roof top deck, and back outdoor area. Tankless water heater and washer dryer in unit. Only a five minute walk to trendy Abbott Kinney Boulevard where you'll find terrific restaurants shopping and many unique stores.