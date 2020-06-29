All apartments in Los Angeles
660 SAN JUAN Avenue

660 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

660 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Venice Triplex! Newer complete rebuild-renovation of main home in 2008 features 1,600 sf of living space, 2 bedrooms, + Den with master suite and fireplace, 2 full baths, and half bath on first floor. Open air living room boasts two large French doors open to the patio deck - great for entertaining, fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your own private rooftop deck with panoramic views overlooking the neighborhood. Main home is wired for system sound in living room, master suite, roof top deck, and back outdoor area. Tankless water heater and washer dryer in unit. Only a five minute walk to trendy Abbott Kinney Boulevard where you'll find terrific restaurants shopping and many unique stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
660 SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 660 SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
660 SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 660 SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 SAN JUAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

