6557 Nevada Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6557 Nevada Ave

6557 N Nevada Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6557 N Nevada Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely one level home with remodeled kitchen and large backyard with spa and pool! - Wonderful, open floor-plan in great neighborhood. Bamboo floors, central A/C and heat, black granite counters and top-of-the-line appliances. Living room has fireplace and there is a mirrored formal dining room. Pool and spa in private tree-lined yard. Double detached garage and large driveway. Washer / Dryer + refrigerator included, if desired. Quiet street but just a short walk to The Village Shopping Center on Topanga. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with a additional deposit.

5 burner stove - Two burners need to be lit manually as the electronic ignition is not operating on those two.

*************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE4610588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 Nevada Ave have any available units?
6557 Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6557 Nevada Ave have?
Some of 6557 Nevada Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6557 Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave has a pool.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 6557 Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6557 Nevada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
