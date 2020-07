Amenities

Newly remodeled front house in the heart of North Hollywood known as Valley Glen. Minutes away from NOHO West shopping center! Property includes washer/dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher. Move in ready! Tenant pays a flat fee of $150 per month for all utilities only. Small dogs will be considered with pet deposit. Shared driveway parking with back house. Private patio for front house tenants. Available March 2020.