Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:24 PM

6534 La Mirada Ave

6534 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6534 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ed9e5088 ---- Please call or text anytime! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment! Best Location in Los Angeles! Stainless Steel Stove AND Refrigerator AND Dishwasher! -Private Patio Just seconds away from all the restaurants, shopping, and exciting attractions here in Hollywood. Come make your new home in our wonderful community! Property Features: - On-Site laundry - One assigned parking spot - Online portal for 24/7 access to make payments, request service, and access to your ledger Apartment Features: - Patio - A/C - New Flooring - Spacious Split Bedroom Layout - Nice Size Living/Dining Kitchen Combo Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 La Mirada Ave have any available units?
6534 La Mirada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 La Mirada Ave have?
Some of 6534 La Mirada Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 La Mirada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6534 La Mirada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 La Mirada Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6534 La Mirada Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6534 La Mirada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6534 La Mirada Ave offers parking.
Does 6534 La Mirada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 La Mirada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 La Mirada Ave have a pool?
No, 6534 La Mirada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6534 La Mirada Ave have accessible units?
No, 6534 La Mirada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 La Mirada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 La Mirada Ave has units with dishwashers.

