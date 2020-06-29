All apartments in Los Angeles
6525 La Mirada Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

6525 La Mirada Avenue

6525 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6525 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
This fresh and contemporary two bedroom, two bathroom condo is right where you want to be! In the heart of Hollywood, in close proximity to Sunset Blvd, the Dolby Theatre, LA Film School, shopping, restaurants and prime entertainment. This townhome-style condo boasts a bedroom and full bathroom on each floor, in-unit laundry and two tandem subterranean parking spaces. The living room in this spacious, open floor plan home has a decorative fireplace and sliding glass doors which open to the firstfloor balcony. Contemporary grey, wood-like laminate flooring runs throughout the home, with the exception of the bathrooms, which boast elegant neutral stone tile floors, crisp white-tiled showers and modern fixtures. Both bedrooms possess large closets with mirrored sliding doors. The upstairs bedroom has a glass slider which leads out to the courtyard balcony and stairway. The kitchen features a contemporary grey color palette, chic stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a largepeninsula. With an additional storage area under the stairs and a security system, this home easily provides everything you are looking for and is waiting for your arrival!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have any available units?
6525 La Mirada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have?
Some of 6525 La Mirada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 La Mirada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6525 La Mirada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 La Mirada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6525 La Mirada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6525 La Mirada Avenue offers parking.
Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6525 La Mirada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have a pool?
No, 6525 La Mirada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6525 La Mirada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 La Mirada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 La Mirada Avenue has units with dishwashers.
