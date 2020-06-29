6525 La Mirada Avenue

Amenities

This fresh and contemporary two bedroom, two bathroom condo is right where you want to be! In the heart of Hollywood, in close proximity to Sunset Blvd, the Dolby Theatre, LA Film School, shopping, restaurants and prime entertainment. This townhome-style condo boasts a bedroom and full bathroom on each floor, in-unit laundry and two tandem subterranean parking spaces. The living room in this spacious, open floor plan home has a decorative fireplace and sliding glass doors which open to the firstfloor balcony. Contemporary grey, wood-like laminate flooring runs throughout the home, with the exception of the bathrooms, which boast elegant neutral stone tile floors, crisp white-tiled showers and modern fixtures. Both bedrooms possess large closets with mirrored sliding doors. The upstairs bedroom has a glass slider which leads out to the courtyard balcony and stairway. The kitchen features a contemporary grey color palette, chic stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a largepeninsula. With an additional storage area under the stairs and a security system, this home easily provides everything you are looking for and is waiting for your arrival!