Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6522 S Victoria Ave

6522 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6522 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious Bright Unit on Gated Property - Property Id: 281937

Spacious, bright, newly remodeled unit on gated property. Freshly painted, new blinds, hardwood floors and travertine tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 Car parking in secure, private carport. Close to new metro line, NLF stadium complex and forum. Beautiful new high tech park across the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281937
Property Id 281937

(RLNE5786555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 S Victoria Ave have any available units?
6522 S Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 S Victoria Ave have?
Some of 6522 S Victoria Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 S Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6522 S Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 S Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6522 S Victoria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6522 S Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6522 S Victoria Ave offers parking.
Does 6522 S Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 S Victoria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 S Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 6522 S Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6522 S Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 6522 S Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 S Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 S Victoria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

