Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

6520 Tampa Avenue

Location

6520 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Now presenting this newly completely renovated stunning townhouse for lease. This is the first opportunity to rent this beautiful property since its transformation which includes all new flooring, complete paint throughout, brand new Samsung kitchen appliances including a new range, refrigerator, and microwave, outdoor private patio accessed by a new sliding double paned glass door, garage with brand new washer and dryer, recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful mirror closet doors in spacious bedrooms that provide plenty of natural light through the double paned windows. There is also central A/C and heat throughout the home. The owner spared no expense in using the best materials and workmanship to execute his vision for this property and it is truly a masterpiece. The complex also has stellar amenities including a gated olympic sized community pool and tennis courts. There is also plenty of guest parking making the complex perfect for hosting summer parties by the pool. It is centrally located walking distance from shopping, restaurants and transportation which is ideal for any tenants needs. It is minutes from Tarzana and close to the 101 and 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
6520 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 6520 Tampa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6520 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6520 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 6520 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 Tampa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6520 Tampa Avenue has a pool.
Does 6520 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6520 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Tampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.

