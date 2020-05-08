6520 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

Now presenting this newly completely renovated stunning townhouse for lease. This is the first opportunity to rent this beautiful property since its transformation which includes all new flooring, complete paint throughout, brand new Samsung kitchen appliances including a new range, refrigerator, and microwave, outdoor private patio accessed by a new sliding double paned glass door, garage with brand new washer and dryer, recessed lighting throughout. Beautiful mirror closet doors in spacious bedrooms that provide plenty of natural light through the double paned windows. There is also central A/C and heat throughout the home. The owner spared no expense in using the best materials and workmanship to execute his vision for this property and it is truly a masterpiece. The complex also has stellar amenities including a gated olympic sized community pool and tennis courts. There is also plenty of guest parking making the complex perfect for hosting summer parties by the pool. It is centrally located walking distance from shopping, restaurants and transportation which is ideal for any tenants needs. It is minutes from Tarzana and close to the 101 and 405.