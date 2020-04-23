All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6504 Matilija Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6504 Matilija Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM

6504 Matilija Avenue

6504 Matilija Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6504 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Sophistication & style define this incredible 3+3 Turnkey home that has been impeccably remodeled. You are first welcomed by an inviting front yard overlooking the tree lined neighborhood. When you enter this home you will notice the beautiful new hardwood floors, crown moldings and custom paint throughout the home. The formal dining room is the perfect size for intimate dinner parties. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinets, stone countertops and newer appliances. The bathrooms are updated beautifully with impeccable taste. The very private resort like backyard includes a porch, a gorgeous pool and grassy play area. It's absolutely a one of a kind entertainer's backyard, perfect for quiet restful days or a perfect space for amazing parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Matilija Avenue have any available units?
6504 Matilija Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Matilija Avenue have?
Some of 6504 Matilija Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Matilija Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Matilija Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Matilija Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Matilija Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6504 Matilija Avenue offer parking?
No, 6504 Matilija Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6504 Matilija Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Matilija Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Matilija Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6504 Matilija Avenue has a pool.
Does 6504 Matilija Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6504 Matilija Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Matilija Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Matilija Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College