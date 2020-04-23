6504 Matilija Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Sophistication & style define this incredible 3+3 Turnkey home that has been impeccably remodeled. You are first welcomed by an inviting front yard overlooking the tree lined neighborhood. When you enter this home you will notice the beautiful new hardwood floors, crown moldings and custom paint throughout the home. The formal dining room is the perfect size for intimate dinner parties. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinets, stone countertops and newer appliances. The bathrooms are updated beautifully with impeccable taste. The very private resort like backyard includes a porch, a gorgeous pool and grassy play area. It's absolutely a one of a kind entertainer's backyard, perfect for quiet restful days or a perfect space for amazing parties.