6502 WYNKOOP Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to Silicon Beach! Perched on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in N. Kentwood, this Cape Cod architectural gem will impress with its versatile open floor plan & quality upgrades. A lovely stone porch welcomes you into a formal living room with soaring ceilings, sunlit windows & a chic fireplace. An elegant dining room ideal for dinner parties features French doors to a beautiful yard & stone patio. An entertainer's dream, the great room is the heart of this stunning home & features a built-in entertainment center & gourmet kitchen with Wolf range, dual ovens, wine fridge, custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast nook & an expansive island. Enjoy 4 spacious BRs, including a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, balcony, private office with city views & a spa-like bath with soaking tub. Other highlights include a laundry room, c/heat, AC upstairs, park-like yard & more! Just minutes to all the best shops in town, this is Westchester living at its best!