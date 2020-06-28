All apartments in Los Angeles
6502 WYNKOOP Street

6502 Wynkoop Street · No Longer Available
Location

6502 Wynkoop Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to Silicon Beach! Perched on one of the most coveted tree-lined streets in N. Kentwood, this Cape Cod architectural gem will impress with its versatile open floor plan & quality upgrades. A lovely stone porch welcomes you into a formal living room with soaring ceilings, sunlit windows & a chic fireplace. An elegant dining room ideal for dinner parties features French doors to a beautiful yard & stone patio. An entertainer's dream, the great room is the heart of this stunning home & features a built-in entertainment center & gourmet kitchen with Wolf range, dual ovens, wine fridge, custom cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast nook & an expansive island. Enjoy 4 spacious BRs, including a luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, balcony, private office with city views & a spa-like bath with soaking tub. Other highlights include a laundry room, c/heat, AC upstairs, park-like yard & more! Just minutes to all the best shops in town, this is Westchester living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have any available units?
6502 WYNKOOP Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have?
Some of 6502 WYNKOOP Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 WYNKOOP Street currently offering any rent specials?
6502 WYNKOOP Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 WYNKOOP Street pet-friendly?
No, 6502 WYNKOOP Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street offer parking?
Yes, 6502 WYNKOOP Street offers parking.
Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 WYNKOOP Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have a pool?
No, 6502 WYNKOOP Street does not have a pool.
Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have accessible units?
No, 6502 WYNKOOP Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 WYNKOOP Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 WYNKOOP Street has units with dishwashers.
