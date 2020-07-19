Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Delightful Venice Craftsman Bungalow located just a block away from Abbot Kinney shops & restaurants. Perched above the street & beautifully landscaped with a sun-filled open floor plan, new hardwood floors, central air conditioning & wonderful indoor-outdoor flow. The living space opens onto a large deck that's very private. It's such a lovely spot for entertaining, enjoying the fresh ocean air and catching sunset views. Completing the picture are a smart new kitchen & bath & 2 sweet bedrooms that share a private patio in back . Superb location is adjacent to the picturesque Walk Street District, and moments away from everything Venice has to offer. This one's a gem!