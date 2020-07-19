All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

648 PALMS

648 Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

648 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Delightful Venice Craftsman Bungalow located just a block away from Abbot Kinney shops & restaurants. Perched above the street & beautifully landscaped with a sun-filled open floor plan, new hardwood floors, central air conditioning & wonderful indoor-outdoor flow. The living space opens onto a large deck that's very private. It's such a lovely spot for entertaining, enjoying the fresh ocean air and catching sunset views. Completing the picture are a smart new kitchen & bath & 2 sweet bedrooms that share a private patio in back . Superb location is adjacent to the picturesque Walk Street District, and moments away from everything Venice has to offer. This one's a gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 PALMS have any available units?
648 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 PALMS have?
Some of 648 PALMS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
648 PALMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 648 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 648 PALMS offer parking?
No, 648 PALMS does not offer parking.
Does 648 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 PALMS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 PALMS have a pool?
No, 648 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 648 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 648 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 648 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 PALMS has units with dishwashers.
