646 North Serrano Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

646 N. Serrano Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004. HOLLYWOOD (East) JUST BUILT - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Perfect layout for a roommate situation or a home office work space! East Hollywood - Melrose Heights location with an outstanding 87 walk score - centrally located to all City locations - A Hop skip and jump to 101 freeway, trendy eateries, shops, farmers market, gym, recreation center and more. Townhouse styled 3 bedrooms + 2.5 Baths + 2 car assigned parking. Built to conserve energy and save you money on utilities! NEW LG appliances, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, LG washer and dryer (in unit), garbage disposal, beautiful custom window shutters throughout - Gated entry. Small patio area. Will consider SMALL PET ONLY! Credit checks on all adult applicants and lease a must. Come and be the first tenants to enjoy the feeling of NEW, in this high demand location. For updates and other possible showing times, email or call



