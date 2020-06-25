All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 646 North Serrano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
646 North Serrano Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

646 North Serrano Avenue

646 N Serrano Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

646 N Serrano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
646 N. Serrano Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004. HOLLYWOOD (East) JUST BUILT - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Perfect layout for a roommate situation or a home office work space! East Hollywood - Melrose Heights location with an outstanding 87 walk score - centrally located to all City locations - A Hop skip and jump to 101 freeway, trendy eateries, shops, farmers market, gym, recreation center and more. Townhouse styled 3 bedrooms + 2.5 Baths + 2 car assigned parking. Built to conserve energy and save you money on utilities! NEW LG appliances, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, LG washer and dryer (in unit), garbage disposal, beautiful custom window shutters throughout - Gated entry. Small patio area. Will consider SMALL PET ONLY! Credit checks on all adult applicants and lease a must. Come and be the first tenants to enjoy the feeling of NEW, in this high demand location. For updates and other possible showing times, email or call

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31288

(RLNE4840711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 North Serrano Avenue have any available units?
646 North Serrano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 North Serrano Avenue have?
Some of 646 North Serrano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 North Serrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 North Serrano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 North Serrano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 North Serrano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 646 North Serrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 646 North Serrano Avenue offers parking.
Does 646 North Serrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 North Serrano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 North Serrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 North Serrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 North Serrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 North Serrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 North Serrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 North Serrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College