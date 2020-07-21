All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6452 Franrivers Avenue

6452 Franrivers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6452 Franrivers Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Brand New Build Unit
Studio

Near shopping malls. Colleges, trails, 30 minutes to beach.Walking distance to Hiking and Biking
Close to Kapp Ranch,El Escorpion,Bell Canyon Park
Drive 3 min to shopping center,5min to West Hills Hospital,10 min to Mall & pierce college,25 min. to Pepperdine University ,Private e Gate and Entrance,Pool,Backyard recreation Area,WiFi,plenty street Parking,Refrigerator,Equipped Kitchenette
Easy drive to Pavilion,Shopping Center;Calabasas Commons;Fitness;Mall; Restaurants
*Walking distance to Hiking Trails;Bike lane;Bus Stop;Park;

Absolutely non smokers, renter just pay power bill.unit has seperate electricity meter by ladwp .
water ,gas ,wifi, netflix and basic channels included in rent.credit and background check , sufficient income with proof.
No pet.
full furnished would be an option .

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12362834

(RLNE5045591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have any available units?
6452 Franrivers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have?
Some of 6452 Franrivers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6452 Franrivers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Franrivers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 Franrivers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6452 Franrivers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6452 Franrivers Avenue offers parking.
Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6452 Franrivers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6452 Franrivers Avenue has a pool.
Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6452 Franrivers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 Franrivers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6452 Franrivers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
