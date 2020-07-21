6452 Franrivers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Brand New Build Unit

Studio



Near shopping malls. Colleges, trails, 30 minutes to beach.Walking distance to Hiking and Biking

Close to Kapp Ranch,El Escorpion,Bell Canyon Park

Drive 3 min to shopping center,5min to West Hills Hospital,10 min to Mall & pierce college,25 min. to Pepperdine University ,Private e Gate and Entrance,Pool,Backyard recreation Area,WiFi,plenty street Parking,Refrigerator,Equipped Kitchenette

Easy drive to Pavilion,Shopping Center;Calabasas Commons;Fitness;Mall; Restaurants

*Walking distance to Hiking Trails;Bike lane;Bus Stop;Park;



Absolutely non smokers, renter just pay power bill.unit has seperate electricity meter by ladwp .

water ,gas ,wifi, netflix and basic channels included in rent.credit and background check , sufficient income with proof.

No pet.

full furnished would be an option .



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12362834



(RLNE5045591)