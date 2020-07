6447 Orange St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly

Large Two Bedroom Townhouse centrally located near Mid-Wilshire District. and La Jolla. Art Deco LA Vibes, quiet charming 8 unit building.



ABOUT THE UNIT:



-HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT

-LARGE WINDOWS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT

-SPLIT LEVEL TOWNHOUSE STYLE WITH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS

-BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH END FINISHES

-STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE INCLUDED INCLUDED

-LAUNDRY ON SITE

-STREET PARKING ONLY



Monthly Rent: $3,395.00

Security Deposit: $3,395.00 (OAC)

NO PETS

Application Fee: $35.00 per application

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

Street Parking Only

NO PETS



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4894962)