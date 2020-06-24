All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6440 Baird Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6440 Baird Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

6440 Baird Avenue

6440 Baird Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6440 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Quiet 2BR / 1BA addition with permits in the middle of Reseda. All UTILITIES INCLUDED with parking. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stove, and refrigerator. Good size bathroom with a walk in shower. Minutes from Pierce and CSUN Colleges, big stores, restaurants, schools, city parks, public transportation, and freeway. Unit will be move in ready. (THE UNIT BEING RENTED IS NEXT TO CARPORT FROM PICTURES).....INCLUDES: 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom / Kitchen area / 1 Parking Space / Small yard area in the front.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Baird Avenue have any available units?
6440 Baird Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 Baird Avenue have?
Some of 6440 Baird Avenue's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Baird Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Baird Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Baird Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Baird Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6440 Baird Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6440 Baird Avenue offers parking.
Does 6440 Baird Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Baird Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Baird Avenue have a pool?
No, 6440 Baird Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Baird Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6440 Baird Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Baird Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 Baird Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College