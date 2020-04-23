All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6435 INNSDALE Drive

6435 Innsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6435 Innsdale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Imagine floating above Lake Hollywood and resting below the Hollywood sign. Sounds like a dream...or at least a dream location. But 6435 Innsdale Drive in Hollywood, California is a reality, and fits that dream description. This exemplary example of modern Hollywood architecture features 5 bedrooms (including a master suite with city lights views) and 4 bathrooms. The residence's public rooms include a spacious entry which showcases a custom-designed modern stair rail. An open floor plan combining living and dining, and the home's high-end new kitchen flows into a large family room with sliding-glass doors that bring the outdoors inside. Los Angeles life at its best includes as much time outdoors as possible. Here, at Innsdale, there's no better way to live the California dream--indoors melds with outdoors. Amenities under the sun and the starry night sky include a sparkling pool and spa (with water feature), and outdoor dining area, and a conversation area. Security system/cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have any available units?
6435 INNSDALE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have?
Some of 6435 INNSDALE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 INNSDALE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6435 INNSDALE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 INNSDALE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6435 INNSDALE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6435 INNSDALE Drive does offer parking.
Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 INNSDALE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6435 INNSDALE Drive has a pool.
Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6435 INNSDALE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 INNSDALE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 INNSDALE Drive has units with dishwashers.
