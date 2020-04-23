Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Imagine floating above Lake Hollywood and resting below the Hollywood sign. Sounds like a dream...or at least a dream location. But 6435 Innsdale Drive in Hollywood, California is a reality, and fits that dream description. This exemplary example of modern Hollywood architecture features 5 bedrooms (including a master suite with city lights views) and 4 bathrooms. The residence's public rooms include a spacious entry which showcases a custom-designed modern stair rail. An open floor plan combining living and dining, and the home's high-end new kitchen flows into a large family room with sliding-glass doors that bring the outdoors inside. Los Angeles life at its best includes as much time outdoors as possible. Here, at Innsdale, there's no better way to live the California dream--indoors melds with outdoors. Amenities under the sun and the starry night sky include a sparkling pool and spa (with water feature), and outdoor dining area, and a conversation area. Security system/cameras.