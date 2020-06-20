6419 W 87th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub internet access

Silicon Beach Escape - Property Id: 276818



Rest, relax, and retreat away from the busy center of LA's Tech world to our Silicon Beach Escape! We welcome you to the perfect sanctuary located in a quiet neighborhood near Marina Del Rey, right by LAX! After a long day of work or travel you have a peaceful and lavish home to return to. Also being close to everything, you can bike ride or Uber to beaches, walk to the golf-course, or hit the gym and restaurants nearby. You are near every attraction in LA too! Co-signers & students welcome!



Long-term:

Luxury Furnished: $7500 cleaning & re-stocking of coffee/spa supplies monthly, full patio, fire-pit, & movie projector & outdoor fridge, organic mattresses & hypo-allergenic sheets, more luxury additions, Utilities Wifi Cable included

Fully Furnished: $6,500/mo, Utilities Wifi Cable included

Semi-furnished: $6,000/mo, including up to $500 in Utilities plus Wifi Cable (Rent price would be $5500/mo alone)

Deposit: $6,000



Ask about short-term/corporate leases & back house too (1bd 1bth)

No Pets Allowed



