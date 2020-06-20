All apartments in Los Angeles
6419 W 87th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6419 W 87th St

6419 West 87th Street · (909) 971-7486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6419 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cable included
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
Silicon Beach Escape - Property Id: 276818

Rest, relax, and retreat away from the busy center of LA's Tech world to our Silicon Beach Escape! We welcome you to the perfect sanctuary located in a quiet neighborhood near Marina Del Rey, right by LAX! After a long day of work or travel you have a peaceful and lavish home to return to. Also being close to everything, you can bike ride or Uber to beaches, walk to the golf-course, or hit the gym and restaurants nearby. You are near every attraction in LA too! Co-signers & students welcome!

Long-term:
Luxury Furnished: $7500 cleaning & re-stocking of coffee/spa supplies monthly, full patio, fire-pit, & movie projector & outdoor fridge, organic mattresses & hypo-allergenic sheets, more luxury additions, Utilities Wifi Cable included
Fully Furnished: $6,500/mo, Utilities Wifi Cable included
Semi-furnished: $6,000/mo, including up to $500 in Utilities plus Wifi Cable (Rent price would be $5500/mo alone)
Deposit: $6,000

Ask about short-term/corporate leases & back house too (1bd 1bth)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276818
Property Id 276818

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 W 87th St have any available units?
6419 W 87th St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 W 87th St have?
Some of 6419 W 87th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 W 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
6419 W 87th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 W 87th St pet-friendly?
No, 6419 W 87th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6419 W 87th St offer parking?
No, 6419 W 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 6419 W 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6419 W 87th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 W 87th St have a pool?
No, 6419 W 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 6419 W 87th St have accessible units?
No, 6419 W 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 W 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6419 W 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.
