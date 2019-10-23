All apartments in Los Angeles
6389 QUEBEC Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6389 QUEBEC Drive

6389 W Quebec Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6389 W Quebec Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Contemporary Mediterranean style view home located in the coveted Hollywood Vine Hills. This Multi-level home features a dramatic entry, spacious living & dining room with fireplace, which are perfect for entertaining w/stunning views from downtown to the ocean. Gourmet kitchen includes cook's island and stainless steel appliances. The top floor master suite includes walk-in closets, fireplace, generous bathroom with a large spa tub and an elegant balcony over looking the Hollywood landscape.Attached 2-car garage, also includes plenty of storage, Located on a cul-de-sac & close to hiking trails. Easy access to the studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have any available units?
6389 QUEBEC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have?
Some of 6389 QUEBEC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6389 QUEBEC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6389 QUEBEC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6389 QUEBEC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6389 QUEBEC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6389 QUEBEC Drive does offer parking.
Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6389 QUEBEC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have a pool?
No, 6389 QUEBEC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have accessible units?
No, 6389 QUEBEC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6389 QUEBEC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6389 QUEBEC Drive has units with dishwashers.
