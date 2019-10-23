6389 QUEBEC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Contemporary Mediterranean style view home located in the coveted Hollywood Vine Hills. This Multi-level home features a dramatic entry, spacious living & dining room with fireplace, which are perfect for entertaining w/stunning views from downtown to the ocean. Gourmet kitchen includes cook's island and stainless steel appliances. The top floor master suite includes walk-in closets, fireplace, generous bathroom with a large spa tub and an elegant balcony over looking the Hollywood landscape.Attached 2-car garage, also includes plenty of storage, Located on a cul-de-sac & close to hiking trails. Easy access to the studios.