6346 West 5TH Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious, light filled prime Beverly Grove home features high ceilings, formal dining, recessed lighting, beautiful wood flooring, window treatments, and fully gated backyard patio with built-in BBQ and wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has wall and walk-in closets. Adjacent master bath has been remodeled. The eat-in kitchen has newer appliances including huge Maytag top-load washer and dryer. The large second ~ bath has a step down shower. A third bedroom is a combination suite of sleeping and living area with fireplace and beamed ceilings and leads to the back yard. Generous storage and closets throughout, ceiling fans, central air and heat. Mature tangerine & orange trees. Located near hip trendy restaurants, Third Street shopping, The Farmer's Market, the Grove, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Move-in ready. New dual paned windows to be installed.