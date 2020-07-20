All apartments in Los Angeles
6346 West 5TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6346 West 5TH Street

6346 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

6346 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious, light filled prime Beverly Grove home features high ceilings, formal dining, recessed lighting, beautiful wood flooring, window treatments, and fully gated backyard patio with built-in BBQ and wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has wall and walk-in closets. Adjacent master bath has been remodeled. The eat-in kitchen has newer appliances including huge Maytag top-load washer and dryer. The large second ~ bath has a step down shower. A third bedroom is a combination suite of sleeping and living area with fireplace and beamed ceilings and leads to the back yard. Generous storage and closets throughout, ceiling fans, central air and heat. Mature tangerine & orange trees. Located near hip trendy restaurants, Third Street shopping, The Farmer's Market, the Grove, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Move-in ready. New dual paned windows to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 West 5TH Street have any available units?
6346 West 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 West 5TH Street have?
Some of 6346 West 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 West 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6346 West 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 West 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6346 West 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6346 West 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6346 West 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 6346 West 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6346 West 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 West 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 6346 West 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6346 West 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6346 West 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 West 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6346 West 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
