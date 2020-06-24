6335 Longview Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2bed/2bath Home for Lease in Hollywood Hills - A tranquil retreat in the Hollywood Hills. Surrounded by mature pine trees, this recently renovated mid-century cottage offers character and warmth. The single-level home features 2 bedrooms/2 baths, mid-century details throughout, exposed stone non operational fireplace, with garden terraces, patios and views of Hollywood and beyond. Conveniently located near Franklin Village, the Bowl, and Hollywood & Vine with easy 101 freeway access to Studio City and Downtown. A true haven in the hills.



