Los Angeles, CA
6335 Longview Ave.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

6335 Longview Ave.

6335 Longview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6335 Longview Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bed/2bath Home for Lease in Hollywood Hills - A tranquil retreat in the Hollywood Hills. Surrounded by mature pine trees, this recently renovated mid-century cottage offers character and warmth. The single-level home features 2 bedrooms/2 baths, mid-century details throughout, exposed stone non operational fireplace, with garden terraces, patios and views of Hollywood and beyond. Conveniently located near Franklin Village, the Bowl, and Hollywood & Vine with easy 101 freeway access to Studio City and Downtown. A true haven in the hills.

(RLNE4379945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 Longview Ave. have any available units?
6335 Longview Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 Longview Ave. have?
Some of 6335 Longview Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 Longview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6335 Longview Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 Longview Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6335 Longview Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6335 Longview Ave. offer parking?
No, 6335 Longview Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6335 Longview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 Longview Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 Longview Ave. have a pool?
No, 6335 Longview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6335 Longview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6335 Longview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 Longview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6335 Longview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
