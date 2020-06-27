631 North FULLER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous recently redone entertainer's home in the heart of Melrose Village, 3BD, 3BA, with separate detached office/studio, featuring open floor plan, Living Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, wide plank Oak floors, gorgeous kitchen with a giant center island with sitting area, Wolf & Decor appliances & sleek plumbing fixtures, RH light fixtures and mirrors throughout, separate Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets and Master Bath outfitted with an oversized steam shower, soaking tub and wrapped with chick Porcelanosa tile. Amazing lush backyard with an infinity pool and a covered deck equipped with a BBQ, gas fire pit and a sitting area. This house is perfect for someone who appreciates being in the epicenter of vibrant urban living. Step outside and you're right in the center of all the action, with trendy shopping, entertainment and wide range of dining spots, or step inside and retreat to your private luxury oasis and relax. RH patio & pool furniture is included. CCTV system