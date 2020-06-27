All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:16 PM

631 North FULLER Avenue

631 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

631 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous recently redone entertainer's home in the heart of Melrose Village, 3BD, 3BA, with separate detached office/studio, featuring open floor plan, Living Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, wide plank Oak floors, gorgeous kitchen with a giant center island with sitting area, Wolf & Decor appliances & sleek plumbing fixtures, RH light fixtures and mirrors throughout, separate Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets and Master Bath outfitted with an oversized steam shower, soaking tub and wrapped with chick Porcelanosa tile. Amazing lush backyard with an infinity pool and a covered deck equipped with a BBQ, gas fire pit and a sitting area. This house is perfect for someone who appreciates being in the epicenter of vibrant urban living. Step outside and you're right in the center of all the action, with trendy shopping, entertainment and wide range of dining spots, or step inside and retreat to your private luxury oasis and relax. RH patio & pool furniture is included. CCTV system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 North FULLER Avenue have any available units?
631 North FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 North FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 631 North FULLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 North FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
631 North FULLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 North FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 631 North FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 631 North FULLER Avenue offer parking?
No, 631 North FULLER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 631 North FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 North FULLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 North FULLER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 631 North FULLER Avenue has a pool.
Does 631 North FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 631 North FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 631 North FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 North FULLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
