Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6309 Calvin Avenue

6309 N Calvin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6309 N Calvin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled , Modern 3 + 2 mid century home
in the quiet neighborhood of Tarzana .
Close to Metro Orange Line , Pierce College , parks, schools, mall and Ventura Blvd shopping.
Fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors.
Kitchen includes Fridge , Micro and Stove oven .
Washer /Dryer included as well .
Plantation shutters and faux wood blinds on new windows. Newer and well maintained low Echo lawns and landscaping .
Owner pays for Gardner .
Upgraded water heater. Central A/C and Heat .
Closets all have built ins for maximum storage .
This is truly one of a kind rental property .
Pet Friendly with ad to deposit .
$2975 for house only

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24746

(RLNE4617492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Calvin Avenue have any available units?
6309 Calvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Calvin Avenue have?
Some of 6309 Calvin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Calvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Calvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Calvin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Calvin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Calvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Calvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 6309 Calvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 Calvin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Calvin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6309 Calvin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Calvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6309 Calvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Calvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Calvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
