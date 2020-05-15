6309 Calvin Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled , Modern 3 + 2 mid century home
in the quiet neighborhood of Tarzana .
Close to Metro Orange Line , Pierce College , parks, schools, mall and Ventura Blvd shopping.
Fresh paint and beautiful hardwood floors.
Kitchen includes Fridge , Micro and Stove oven .
Washer /Dryer included as well .
Plantation shutters and faux wood blinds on new windows. Newer and well maintained low Echo lawns and landscaping .
Owner pays for Gardner .
Upgraded water heater. Central A/C and Heat .
Closets all have built ins for maximum storage .
This is truly one of a kind rental property .
Pet Friendly with ad to deposit .
$2975 for house only
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24746
(RLNE4617492)