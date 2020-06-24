627 North ROSSMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Luxury living in prime Hancock Park location - walking distance to Larchmont Village, and quintessential LA experiences such as Paramount Studios, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Arclight Theatre, and more! Large, clean, sunny space includes newly-renovated living room with high ceilings, fireplace and wood floors, Nest thermostat, USB outlets, and downtown views. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom, plus patio / balcony with storage, gated parking, luxurious spa, swimming pool and fitness center!