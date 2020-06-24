All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
627 North ROSSMORE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 North ROSSMORE Avenue

627 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

627 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury living in prime Hancock Park location - walking distance to Larchmont Village, and quintessential LA experiences such as Paramount Studios, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Arclight Theatre, and more! Large, clean, sunny space includes newly-renovated living room with high ceilings, fireplace and wood floors, Nest thermostat, USB outlets, and downtown views. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom, plus patio / balcony with storage, gated parking, luxurious spa, swimming pool and fitness center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have any available units?
627 North ROSSMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have?
Some of 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue has a pool.
Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 North ROSSMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
