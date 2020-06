Amenities

Airy and bright, this Spanish home is set behind private gates and lush privacy hedging. It's located within one of the most desirable, pedestrian friendly enclaves of Los Angeles. Steps away from Melrose Avenue - a shopping, dining and entertainment destination known as the Fairfax District. There's a large kitchen and center island. The house is a 3BR/3BA and a den. There's a 2 car garage with a bonus room & bathroom. The driveway can park 3-4 cars.