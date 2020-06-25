Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Newly renovated, first time on the market 60 years! Iconic historical Hollywood Hills duplex with Hollywood views. 10 minute walk to Franklin Village, Trader Joes, Equinox, metro, YogaWorks and so much more!



If you're after the iconic LA lifestyle, look no further! Live in the hills with the celebs. Boasting freshly refinished hardwood floors, working fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, outdoor patio with exotic succulents and palms, brand new kitchen with marble counters. For an additional $200 a month you get a parking space in the garage with internal access to your unit! The property is approximately 1,500 square feet and is convertible to a two-bedroom if needed. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities, solar panels on the roof help tremendously with the electrical bill. Available immediately, this one of a kind retreat won't last long! Call or text (360) 739-9549 for a private showing!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6251-holly-mont-dr-los-angeles-ca-90068-usa/a01422e1-06e5-4451-ab3f-9248e070d8a2



No Pets Allowed



