All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6251 Holly Mont Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6251 Holly Mont Dr.
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

6251 Holly Mont Dr.

6251 Holly Mont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6251 Holly Mont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Newly renovated, first time on the market 60 years! Iconic historical Hollywood Hills duplex with Hollywood views. 10 minute walk to Franklin Village, Trader Joes, Equinox, metro, YogaWorks and so much more!

If you're after the iconic LA lifestyle, look no further! Live in the hills with the celebs. Boasting freshly refinished hardwood floors, working fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, outdoor patio with exotic succulents and palms, brand new kitchen with marble counters. For an additional $200 a month you get a parking space in the garage with internal access to your unit! The property is approximately 1,500 square feet and is convertible to a two-bedroom if needed. Tenant is responsible for their own utilities, solar panels on the roof help tremendously with the electrical bill. Available immediately, this one of a kind retreat won't last long! Call or text (360) 739-9549 for a private showing!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6251-holly-mont-dr-los-angeles-ca-90068-usa/a01422e1-06e5-4451-ab3f-9248e070d8a2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have any available units?
6251 Holly Mont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have?
Some of 6251 Holly Mont Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 Holly Mont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Holly Mont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Holly Mont Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. offers parking.
Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have a pool?
No, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 Holly Mont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 Holly Mont Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College