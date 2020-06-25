All apartments in Los Angeles
6245 Scenic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Scenic Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
fireplace
Rare double lot of over 11,000 sq ft featuring amazing city and canyon views in uber prime Beachwood Canyon at the corner of Primrose Ave moments from the bustling Franklin Avenue business district. Large immaculate character-filled 2 story home. Sunlit open-flow public rooms. Wood floors, big living room, dining room, family area, and library overlook views. Tremendous grounds with patios, pool, mature foliage, and views! 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Multiple view balconies compliment the indoor/outdoor feel of the residence. One of Hollywood Hills' most coveted locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

