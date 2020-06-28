All apartments in Los Angeles
624 North VAN NESS Avenue
624 North VAN NESS Avenue

624 N Van Ness Ave · No Longer Available
624 N Van Ness Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Recently renovated Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Bungalow is located in the Heart of Los Angeles, near fabulous Larchmont Village. Walking distance to both Paramount & Raleigh Studios. Located on a corner lot, fully gated and sits behind mature hedges which afford not only 2 yards for entertaining, but tons of privacy. New wide plank French Oak hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. The Kitchen includes Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Double door Refrigerator, MicroWave, Oven, & Dishwasher, built-in Water Filtration System, & tons of Storage. Split-level boasts a generous en Suite Master Bedroom with Spacious Walk-In Closet. Bottom floor Guest Bedroom & Bathroom allows for added in-home privacy.Ceiling fans & A/C & Heating units will ensure comfortable temperatures year round. Dual paned windows create a peaceful oasis. Both Front yard & Back patio are perfect for entertaining, Fountain, Built-in outdoor furniture and Stainless BBQ included. 1 car Garage includes W & D .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have any available units?
624 North VAN NESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have?
Some of 624 North VAN NESS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 North VAN NESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 North VAN NESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 North VAN NESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 North VAN NESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
