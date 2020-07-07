All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

6226 DREXEL Avenue

6226 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Drexel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
STYLISH COURTYARD SPANISH WITH POOL IN BEVERLY GROVE. Enter this character-rich home through a private courtyard and foyer leading to a grand living room with beamed ceiling, period stained-glass picture window, peg-and-groove hardwoods and fireplace. There is a large formal dining room with French doors leading to a side patio, a period kitchen with separate breakfast room and laundry room with side entry. A wide central hallway with skylight leads to three generous bedrooms, a period master bath with separate tub and shower and a second guest bathroom. A heated pool, lounge area and fabulous pool house complete the home. Additional features include French windows, crown moldings, articulated ceilings, archways and built-ins, central AC and an automatic driveway gate. This is an incredible offering in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
6226 DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have?
Some of 6226 DREXEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6226 DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6226 DREXEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 6226 DREXEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6226 DREXEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6226 DREXEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6226 DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6226 DREXEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
