6217 SIMPSON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

6217 SIMPSON Avenue

6217 N Simpson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6217 N Simpson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Located just blocks away from the new NoHo West project, this peaceful home features an open-concept living/dining area that extends out to a beautiful backyard with sparkling pool, in-ground spa, and fire pit! Light and bright, with true hardwood floors, charming tray ceilings, tankless water heater, central AC & heat, and more. Quiet neighborhood on a tree-lined street, with easy access to 170 freeway and just a hop to the NoHo Arts district's restaurants, shops, transportation, and services. Common areas include the pool, spa, fire pit, and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have any available units?
6217 SIMPSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have?
Some of 6217 SIMPSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 SIMPSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6217 SIMPSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 SIMPSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 SIMPSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 SIMPSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
