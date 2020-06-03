6215 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

This Unique property offers Large Main House 5 bedroom 5 baths on Large Corner Lot in Encino. Property has 2 electric entry gates that lead to Circular Driveway with 2 car garage and ample exterior parking for 6+ cars. Front House Has 2 AC/Heating Units, all Bed Rooms are large and spacious, Inviting Living room has large windows and opens up to kitchen and Family room. Family room has vaulted ceiling & Fireplace with French doors that lead to a large patio and Beautiful swimming pool and cabana.

Guest House has a Separate address, central ac/heat 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Vaulted ceilings and lots of storage space, separate parking. Whole property has been upgraded. RV Access