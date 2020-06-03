All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6215 White Oak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6215 White Oak Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

6215 White Oak Avenue

6215 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6215 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This Unique property offers Large Main House 5 bedroom 5 baths on Large Corner Lot in Encino. Property has 2 electric entry gates that lead to Circular Driveway with 2 car garage and ample exterior parking for 6+ cars. Front House Has 2 AC/Heating Units, all Bed Rooms are large and spacious, Inviting Living room has large windows and opens up to kitchen and Family room. Family room has vaulted ceiling & Fireplace with French doors that lead to a large patio and Beautiful swimming pool and cabana.
Guest House has a Separate address, central ac/heat 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Vaulted ceilings and lots of storage space, separate parking. Whole property has been upgraded. RV Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
6215 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 6215 White Oak Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6215 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6215 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6215 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6215 White Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 6215 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 White Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6215 White Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 6215 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6215 White Oak Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6215 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 White Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College