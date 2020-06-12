6210 Winans Dr

Amenities

coffee bar media room some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access media room

Hollywood Hills studio with private entrance - Property Id: 95289



Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath and private entrance. No need to share privacy with strangers. Warm, cozy and comfy cabin place in a quiet and safe neighborhood of Beachwood Canyon close to the Hollywood Sign. 24-hour security surveillance outside the premises. $1,500/month including utilities with strong Wifi unlimited access. Furnished or unfurnished with Mini fridge/Microwave/Heater provided. Franklin Village Commercial Center ( grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop, theatre) located at the foot of the hill. Ample in-front street parking. Trader Joe's and Gelson within 5 minutes drive. Walking distance to the DASH bus stop connecting to the Hollywood bus and train station. No pets, no smoking, no drugs allowed. For more info, SMS #213-841-4165.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95289

Property Id 95289



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5705994)