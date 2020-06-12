6210 Winans Dr

Amenities
Hollywood Hills studio with private entrance - Property Id: 95289
Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath and private entrance. No need to share privacy with strangers. Warm, cozy and comfy cabin place in a quiet and safe neighborhood of Beachwood Canyon close to the Hollywood Sign. 24-hour security surveillance outside the premises. $1,500/month including utilities with strong Wifi unlimited access. Furnished or unfurnished with Mini fridge/Microwave/Heater provided. Franklin Village Commercial Center ( grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop, theatre) located at the foot of the hill. Ample in-front street parking. Trader Joe's and Gelson within 5 minutes drive. Walking distance to the DASH bus stop connecting to the Hollywood bus and train station. No pets, no smoking, no drugs allowed. For more info, SMS #213-841-4165.
No Pets Allowed
