All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6210 Winans Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6210 Winans Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

6210 Winans Dr

6210 Winans Drive · (213) 841-4165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6210 Winans Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
media room
Hollywood Hills studio with private entrance - Property Id: 95289

Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath and private entrance. No need to share privacy with strangers. Warm, cozy and comfy cabin place in a quiet and safe neighborhood of Beachwood Canyon close to the Hollywood Sign. 24-hour security surveillance outside the premises. $1,500/month including utilities with strong Wifi unlimited access. Furnished or unfurnished with Mini fridge/Microwave/Heater provided. Franklin Village Commercial Center ( grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop, theatre) located at the foot of the hill. Ample in-front street parking. Trader Joe's and Gelson within 5 minutes drive. Walking distance to the DASH bus stop connecting to the Hollywood bus and train station. No pets, no smoking, no drugs allowed. For more info, SMS #213-841-4165.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95289
Property Id 95289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Winans Dr have any available units?
6210 Winans Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Winans Dr have?
Some of 6210 Winans Dr's amenities include coffee bar, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Winans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Winans Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Winans Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Winans Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6210 Winans Dr offer parking?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have a pool?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have accessible units?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6210 Winans Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity