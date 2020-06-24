6210 Winans Dr

Amenities

Hollywood Hills home private studio with 1 bath - Property Id: 95289



-Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath. No need to share privacy with strangers.

-Warm, cozy and comfy cabin place in a quiet neighborhood of Beachwood Canyon close to the Hollywood Sign.

- 24-hour security surveillance outside the premise

- $1,350/month including utilities with strong Wifi unlimited access.

- Mini fridge/Microwave provided.

- Franklin Village Commercial Center ( grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop, theatre) located at the foot of the hill.

- Ample in-front street parking. Walking distance to DASH bus stop connecting to Hollywood bus and train station

- No pets, no smoking, no drugs allowed.

- For more info, please contact Paul @ 323-376-2797

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95289

Property Id 95289



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4778703)