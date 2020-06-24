All apartments in Los Angeles
6210 Winans Dr

6210 W Winans Dr
Location

6210 W Winans Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

coffee bar
media room
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
media room
Hollywood Hills home private studio with 1 bath - Property Id: 95289

-Hollywood Hills home studio with 1 bath. No need to share privacy with strangers.
-Warm, cozy and comfy cabin place in a quiet neighborhood of Beachwood Canyon close to the Hollywood Sign.
- 24-hour security surveillance outside the premise
- $1,350/month including utilities with strong Wifi unlimited access.
- Mini fridge/Microwave provided.
- Franklin Village Commercial Center ( grocery store, restaurants, coffee shop, theatre) located at the foot of the hill.
- Ample in-front street parking. Walking distance to DASH bus stop connecting to Hollywood bus and train station
- No pets, no smoking, no drugs allowed.
- For more info, please contact Paul @ 323-376-2797
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95289
Property Id 95289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4778703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Winans Dr have any available units?
6210 Winans Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Winans Dr have?
Some of 6210 Winans Dr's amenities include coffee bar, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Winans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Winans Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Winans Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Winans Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6210 Winans Dr offer parking?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have a pool?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have accessible units?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Winans Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Winans Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
