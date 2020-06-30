All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:47 AM

6209 Burwood Avenue

6209 Burwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Burwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning studio is brand new. At has been fully remodeled with a modern work of art on a two home lot. With its dramatic bold exterior complimented by a thoughtfully landscaped yard with bright succulents and handcrafted redwood accents, you will feel captivated instantly.

A custom wood-accented door beckons you inside where natural light and warmth radiate throughout, enveloping the hardwood floors and designer accents that span the house's entirety.

The combined living room and bedroom with amazing closet space and bathroom transitions into the masterfully upgraded kitchen, featuring white shaker cabinets, and quartz countertops.

Venture outside, past the patio, and you will find a large shared yard with lavish green grass and garden.

The home is located near an enclave of hip boutiques, delicious eateries, and local cafes that Highland Park has to offer. You're always just around the corner from your next adventure!

Rent: $1,795
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,795
Available - Now

*****

Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Burwood Avenue have any available units?
6209 Burwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Burwood Avenue have?
Some of 6209 Burwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Burwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Burwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Burwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Burwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Burwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 6209 Burwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6209 Burwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Burwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Burwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6209 Burwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Burwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6209 Burwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Burwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Burwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

