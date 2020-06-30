6209 Burwood Avenue

Amenities

This stunning studio is brand new. At has been fully remodeled with a modern work of art on a two home lot. With its dramatic bold exterior complimented by a thoughtfully landscaped yard with bright succulents and handcrafted redwood accents, you will feel captivated instantly.



A custom wood-accented door beckons you inside where natural light and warmth radiate throughout, enveloping the hardwood floors and designer accents that span the house's entirety.



The combined living room and bedroom with amazing closet space and bathroom transitions into the masterfully upgraded kitchen, featuring white shaker cabinets, and quartz countertops.



Venture outside, past the patio, and you will find a large shared yard with lavish green grass and garden.



The home is located near an enclave of hip boutiques, delicious eateries, and local cafes that Highland Park has to offer. You're always just around the corner from your next adventure!



Rent: $1,795

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,795

Available - Now



Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.