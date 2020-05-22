All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6200 South Seabluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6200 South Seabluff Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

6200 South Seabluff Drive

6200 Seabluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6200 Seabluff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 06/21/19 Newly renovated unit in the heart of playa vista. Photos don't reflect the new countertops, backsplashes, appliances, and small touch ups, but as you can see the place is gorgeous! New hardwood floors, carpet, paint, cabinets, and blinds.
Patio has a great view of Concert Park, and the unit has a stacked washer, as well as a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Perfect for students, professionals, or families.
Access to community centers, pools, and gym.
2 tandem parking spaces available in garage.
No pets allowed.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/39898

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have any available units?
6200 South Seabluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have?
Some of 6200 South Seabluff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 South Seabluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6200 South Seabluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 South Seabluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6200 South Seabluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6200 South Seabluff Drive offers parking.
Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 South Seabluff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6200 South Seabluff Drive has a pool.
Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6200 South Seabluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 South Seabluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 South Seabluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College