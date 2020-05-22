6200 South Seabluff Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Available 06/21/19 Newly renovated unit in the heart of playa vista. Photos don't reflect the new countertops, backsplashes, appliances, and small touch ups, but as you can see the place is gorgeous! New hardwood floors, carpet, paint, cabinets, and blinds.

Patio has a great view of Concert Park, and the unit has a stacked washer, as well as a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Perfect for students, professionals, or families.

Access to community centers, pools, and gym.

2 tandem parking spaces available in garage.

No pets allowed.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/39898



(RLNE4949062)