Stay in the heart of LA, close to tons of trendy eateries, unique bars, and happening nightclubs. Amenities in this boutique Downtown highrise include a rooftop lounge, lux pool and spa, fitness center, movie theater, business center with conference rooms, package lockers a coffee bar, electric vehicle charging stations, and a dog run with Bark Park (cute!). Your unit features an in-home washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling windows. Let the sun shine in!