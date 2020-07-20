611 FLOWER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Indoor/Outdoor living blends excitement and functionality in this newly constructed home in a fabulous Venice location! Half a block from Rose and 8 blocks from the beach and all that Venice beach living has to offer! Come home to this thoughtful meticulously executed 6 bed/4.5 bath home flooded with natural light creating the perfect modern beach home which will go solar by mid-2019! With 2 bedrooms on the lower level including a guest/maid's room and 4 bedrooms upstairs, options for an office and/or den/playroom are plenty. Open floorplan featuring top of the line appliances and finishes throughout including Sonos speaker system, security cameras, 2 spacious upstairs decks, steam shower, outdoor shower, and a spa pool. This epitome of California living was designed and built for owner occupancy with a mind toward indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoying the spacious yard from the comfort of your spa tub or hammock overlooking abundant fruit trees and your organic garden beds!