Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

611 FLOWER Avenue

611 E Flower Ave · No Longer Available
Location

611 E Flower Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Indoor/Outdoor living blends excitement and functionality in this newly constructed home in a fabulous Venice location! Half a block from Rose and 8 blocks from the beach and all that Venice beach living has to offer! Come home to this thoughtful meticulously executed 6 bed/4.5 bath home flooded with natural light creating the perfect modern beach home which will go solar by mid-2019! With 2 bedrooms on the lower level including a guest/maid's room and 4 bedrooms upstairs, options for an office and/or den/playroom are plenty. Open floorplan featuring top of the line appliances and finishes throughout including Sonos speaker system, security cameras, 2 spacious upstairs decks, steam shower, outdoor shower, and a spa pool. This epitome of California living was designed and built for owner occupancy with a mind toward indoor/outdoor entertaining and enjoying the spacious yard from the comfort of your spa tub or hammock overlooking abundant fruit trees and your organic garden beds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 FLOWER Avenue have any available units?
611 FLOWER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 FLOWER Avenue have?
Some of 611 FLOWER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 FLOWER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 FLOWER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 FLOWER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 FLOWER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 611 FLOWER Avenue offer parking?
No, 611 FLOWER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 611 FLOWER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 FLOWER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 FLOWER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 611 FLOWER Avenue has a pool.
Does 611 FLOWER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 FLOWER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 FLOWER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 FLOWER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
