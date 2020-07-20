610 Victoria Avenue

Amenities
Steps to Abbot Kinney and the great entertainment areas of Silicon Beach. Gorgeously updated and expanded unit, 1350 sq ft of open floor plan with a great indoor-outdoor flow. This is the front unit of a duplex, living room and kitchen/dining area offers vaulted ceilings with skylights that flood the room with light, fireplace, recessed lights, newer appliances, folding doors open to a spacious outdoor patio surrounded by trees and fenced, 3 bedrooms, 1 office, 2 baths, side by side laundry, 1 car finished garage with direct access and electric car charger plus 1 carport, internet wired. Owner pays the gardener, tenant pays all utilities. Available for immediate move-in. Min 1 yr lease. Non-rent control complex.