609 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Charming Spanish Colonial for lease in Hancock Park. This property exhibits tremendous 1920's character and benefits from high ceilings and elegant finishes throughout. Gas fireplace and Large eat-in kitchen. Tranquil atrium featuring beautiful water fountain. 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 bathrooms in the main house, and a detached converted garage currently serving as a bonus room/studio with an additional bathroom, bringing the total living space to over 3000sq.ft on a massive 8100sq.ft lot. Large gated driveway leading to garage, separate laundry room and lovely garden. Located just north of Wilshire Blvd and south of 6th St, and within half of mile of both Third Street Elementary and John Burroughs Middle School.