Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
609 South HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

609 South HIGHLAND Avenue

609 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Spanish Colonial for lease in Hancock Park. This property exhibits tremendous 1920's character and benefits from high ceilings and elegant finishes throughout. Gas fireplace and Large eat-in kitchen. Tranquil atrium featuring beautiful water fountain. 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 bathrooms in the main house, and a detached converted garage currently serving as a bonus room/studio with an additional bathroom, bringing the total living space to over 3000sq.ft on a massive 8100sq.ft lot. Large gated driveway leading to garage, separate laundry room and lovely garden. Located just north of Wilshire Blvd and south of 6th St, and within half of mile of both Third Street Elementary and John Burroughs Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
609 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
