609 Burlingame Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

609 Burlingame Avenue

609 South Burlingame Avenue · (310) 828-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 South Burlingame Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Burlingame Avenue · Avail. now

$8,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge 4+3 single family home for rent in Brentood, north of Montana Ave! Hardwood,patio deck, preserved traditional architecture! - 609 Burlingame Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Rent: $8,650 Deposit: $8,650

Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.75.

Huge SINGLE FAMILY HOME for rent!

Rare opportunity to live in a beautiful home that is directly across the street from the Brentwood Golf Course! This 2-story home features hardwood floors, a formal dining room, security alarm, fireplace, a play room/bonus room, and inside washer + dryer hookups! Beautiful views from the 2nd story patio deck. Lovely landscaping and large and dramatic front and back yards! Perfect for entertaining.

Prime Brentwood location on one of its best streets, north of Montana Ave! Walk to the Farmer's Market, hang out at the country club, and a ride your bike to the beach! Approx. 2,200 square feet situated on a 9,000 sf lot! Pets considered. Lease terms negotiable. Keys avail in listing office for checkout.

25 dollar credit check fee. No pets. One year lease minimum.

Please call Roque & Mark Co. at (310) 828-7525 or view our website at www.roque-mark.com for more info.

(RLNE5126468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Burlingame Avenue have any available units?
609 Burlingame Avenue has a unit available for $8,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Burlingame Avenue have?
Some of 609 Burlingame Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Burlingame Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Burlingame Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Burlingame Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Burlingame Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 Burlingame Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 609 Burlingame Avenue does offer parking.
Does 609 Burlingame Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Burlingame Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Burlingame Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Burlingame Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Burlingame Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Burlingame Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Burlingame Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Burlingame Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
