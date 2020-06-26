All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 608 Laveta Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
608 Laveta Terrace
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 PM

608 Laveta Terrace

608 Laveta Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

608 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare vacancy. COZY COTTAGE with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom - approx 600sf

Nice cozy cottage, craftsman unit with lots of charm. This unit has built in cabinets, new laminate flooring and new paint. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Newer bathroom and bedroom has nice spacious closet. Bonus: Laundry room with w/d hook ups.

Completely private, small front yard. Community atmosphere of professionals. You're in the heart of Echo Park - steps to the upcoming, renovated Echo Park Lake and minutes to shops, restaurants, Sunset Junction, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Downtown LA, Fashion Institute, USC and Hollywood. The neighborhood is quiet, pleasant and peaceful.

Street parking

So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, historic molding, newly remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, new granite counter top, stainless steel stove & refrigerator, eat-in kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Laveta Terrace have any available units?
608 Laveta Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Laveta Terrace have?
Some of 608 Laveta Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Laveta Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
608 Laveta Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Laveta Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Laveta Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 608 Laveta Terrace offer parking?
No, 608 Laveta Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 608 Laveta Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Laveta Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Laveta Terrace have a pool?
No, 608 Laveta Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 608 Laveta Terrace have accessible units?
No, 608 Laveta Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Laveta Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Laveta Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College