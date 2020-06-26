608 Laveta Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare vacancy. COZY COTTAGE with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom - approx 600sf



Nice cozy cottage, craftsman unit with lots of charm. This unit has built in cabinets, new laminate flooring and new paint. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and has newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Newer bathroom and bedroom has nice spacious closet. Bonus: Laundry room with w/d hook ups.



Completely private, small front yard. Community atmosphere of professionals. You're in the heart of Echo Park - steps to the upcoming, renovated Echo Park Lake and minutes to shops, restaurants, Sunset Junction, Silverlake, Los Feliz, Downtown LA, Fashion Institute, USC and Hollywood. The neighborhood is quiet, pleasant and peaceful.



Street parking



So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.



Hardwood floors, historic molding, newly remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, new granite counter top, stainless steel stove & refrigerator, eat-in kitchen