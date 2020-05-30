All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6040 Barton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6040 Barton Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:45 PM

6040 Barton Avenue

6040 Barton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6040 Barton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address 6040 Barton Ave #101, Hollywood, CA 90038
- Complex Name: 6040 Azure

- Rent: $2,430 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,900
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,150 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Lower Level Unit
- Vinyl plank floors in common areas and bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Central A/C and Heat
- Mounted ceiling fans
- Quartz Counter-Tops
- Stainless Steel Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Fridge included but not warranted
- Window coverings throughout
- Private Balcony
- Each of the two bathrooms have tub and shower
- Common laundry room.
- Secured building
- Two parking spaces.
- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6040 Barton Avenue have any available units?
6040 Barton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6040 Barton Avenue have?
Some of 6040 Barton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6040 Barton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6040 Barton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 Barton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6040 Barton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6040 Barton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6040 Barton Avenue offers parking.
Does 6040 Barton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 Barton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 Barton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6040 Barton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6040 Barton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6040 Barton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 Barton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 Barton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College