6040 Barton Avenue

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address 6040 Barton Ave #101, Hollywood, CA 90038
- Complex Name: 6040 Azure
- Rent: $2,430 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,900
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,150 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Lower Level Unit
- Vinyl plank floors in common areas and bedrooms
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Central A/C and Heat
- Mounted ceiling fans
- Quartz Counter-Tops
- Stainless Steel Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Fridge included but not warranted
- Window coverings throughout
- Private Balcony
- Each of the two bathrooms have tub and shower
- Common laundry room.
- Secured building
- Two parking spaces.
- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit
- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.