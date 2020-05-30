6040 Barton Avenue

Amenities

Address 6040 Barton Ave #101, Hollywood, CA 90038

- Complex Name: 6040 Azure



- Rent: $2,430 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,900

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx: 1,150 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Lower Level Unit

- Vinyl plank floors in common areas and bedrooms

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Central A/C and Heat

- Mounted ceiling fans

- Quartz Counter-Tops

- Stainless Steel Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Fridge included but not warranted

- Window coverings throughout

- Private Balcony

- Each of the two bathrooms have tub and shower

- Common laundry room.

- Secured building

- Two parking spaces.

- Pet may be considered with $500 pet deposit

- Utilities Included: Water, Trash, Sewage

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.