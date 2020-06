Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This NEW unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms, two baths plus half bathroom for your guess, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Super location! Easy access to all the designer stores, bars, restaurants and attractions of nearby Hollywood, Koreatown, downtown and Los Feliz. The property is in a very desirable location.