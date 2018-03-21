All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

6031 Lindley Ave

6031 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6031 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10c83ad00e ---- This lovely Encino Village community includes pool, spa, clubhouse, racquetball court, and beautifully maintained grounds. The unit itself is very private with a gated entry into the patio and front doorway. This wonderful multi-level home opens up to a striking living room with fireplace and formal dining room with wet bar overlooks the living room. Large kitchen opens up to the family room. All of the bedrooms are a great size. The master suite features two closets and oversized windows for lots of natural lighting. Private garage with direct access is extremely spacious and includes laundry hookups. Landlord to pay for water and trash. This home has amazing potential! Don\'t miss out! Bathtub Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Pets Allowed Pool Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Lindley Ave have any available units?
6031 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 Lindley Ave have?
Some of 6031 Lindley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Lindley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Lindley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6031 Lindley Ave offers parking.
Does 6031 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 Lindley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Lindley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6031 Lindley Ave has a pool.
Does 6031 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6031 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 Lindley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

