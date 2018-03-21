6031 Lindley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10c83ad00e ---- This lovely Encino Village community includes pool, spa, clubhouse, racquetball court, and beautifully maintained grounds. The unit itself is very private with a gated entry into the patio and front doorway. This wonderful multi-level home opens up to a striking living room with fireplace and formal dining room with wet bar overlooks the living room. Large kitchen opens up to the family room. All of the bedrooms are a great size. The master suite features two closets and oversized windows for lots of natural lighting. Private garage with direct access is extremely spacious and includes laundry hookups. Landlord to pay for water and trash. This home has amazing potential! Don\'t miss out! Bathtub Central Ac Jacuzzi Parking Pets Allowed Pool Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit