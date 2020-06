Amenities

Want to live in the mountains of Los Angeles in a Italian style 2006 5 bedroom 7 bathroom with over 5000+ SqFt. Lets start with the home has the best view looking down Beachwood Canyon and from the HOLLYWOOD SIGN! This home is a entertainers dream come true or maybe someone who wants to enjoy being the last house no one next to you or behind you so you can be in LA with some privacy. All the bedrooms have balconies and bathrooms, there is a full bar with a large open floor plan so many things to say. So instead of trying to just give Vincent a call all showings will be private. There will be a open house but it is still by appointment only so call to set your time for the chance to have this one of a kind home!