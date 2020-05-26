All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 603 W 84th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
603 W 84th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

603 W 84th Street

603 West 84th Street · (562) 279-4669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

603 West 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New House - Property Id: 76505

Must see this adorable new house! House is located behind 605 W 84th Street. Beautiful New single family home. Rear house (2 on a lot) 2bed/1 bath, new stove, refrigerator, porcelain tile floors, off street parking space. Private Laundry room for washer and dryer hook up. Beautiful private backyard garden. HACLA (City of LA) Section 8 accepted. Please call to schedule a viewing (562) 279-4669.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76505
Property Id 76505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 W 84th Street have any available units?
603 W 84th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 W 84th Street have?
Some of 603 W 84th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 W 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 W 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 W 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 W 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 603 W 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 603 W 84th Street does offer parking.
Does 603 W 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 W 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 W 84th Street have a pool?
No, 603 W 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 W 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 603 W 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 W 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 W 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 603 W 84th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity