6022 W Beachwood Lane

Welcome to the 2018 loft-style home in the "Hollywood Studio District". This open concept home offers a large kitchen, dining and living room all on one level with large windows making the room light and bright. The home features recessed lighting, air conditioning, barn doors, stylish cabinets and much more! The 3 spacious bedrooms and laundry room are located on the upper floors. The oversized master suite offers a large open space, beautiful master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Hollywood city views from the private rooftop. Centrally located to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. This home can be leased furnished as well. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.