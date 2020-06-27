All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

6022 W Beachwood Lane

6022 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6022 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to the 2018 loft-style home in the "Hollywood Studio District". This open concept home offers a large kitchen, dining and living room all on one level with large windows making the room light and bright. The home features recessed lighting, air conditioning, barn doors, stylish cabinets and much more! The 3 spacious bedrooms and laundry room are located on the upper floors. The oversized master suite offers a large open space, beautiful master bath and walk-in closet. Enjoy the Hollywood city views from the private rooftop. Centrally located to restaurants, shops, and entertainment. This home can be leased furnished as well. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have any available units?
6022 W Beachwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have?
Some of 6022 W Beachwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 W Beachwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6022 W Beachwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 W Beachwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6022 W Beachwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane offer parking?
No, 6022 W Beachwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 W Beachwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6022 W Beachwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6022 W Beachwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 W Beachwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 W Beachwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
