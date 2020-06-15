6008 Wish Avenue

Amenities

Over 2100 Sqft. in Prestigious Encino Village - Completely Remodeled in 2015! Over 2100 Square Feet! 4 Bedrooms/3 Baths in Prestigious Encino Village. Living and Dining Rooms feature New Wood Floors, Open Beam Vaulted Ceilings and New Ledgerstone Fireplace. Separate Family Room also has Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors and Recessed Lights. New Kitchen with White Custom Cabinets, Stone Counters, Under Counter Lighting, Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Individual Laundry Room off Kitchen. Master Suite with Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath features a Floating Tub, Separate Glass Enclosed Shower and His/Hers Sinks. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as an office. Large Grassy Yard and Patio for Dining in the Backyard. Double Car Garage has Direct Access and Automatic Opener. Central Air/Heat, Copper Plumbing and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lake Balboa. Just minutes from the 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary!



