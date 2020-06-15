All apartments in Los Angeles
6008 Wish Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:35 PM

6008 Wish Avenue

6008 Wish Avenue · (818) 708-1477
Location

6008 Wish Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6008 Wish Avenue · Avail. now

$4,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Over 2100 Sqft. in Prestigious Encino Village - Completely Remodeled in 2015! Over 2100 Square Feet! 4 Bedrooms/3 Baths in Prestigious Encino Village. Living and Dining Rooms feature New Wood Floors, Open Beam Vaulted Ceilings and New Ledgerstone Fireplace. Separate Family Room also has Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors and Recessed Lights. New Kitchen with White Custom Cabinets, Stone Counters, Under Counter Lighting, Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Individual Laundry Room off Kitchen. Master Suite with Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath features a Floating Tub, Separate Glass Enclosed Shower and His/Hers Sinks. 4th Bedroom is currently being used as an office. Large Grassy Yard and Patio for Dining in the Backyard. Double Car Garage has Direct Access and Automatic Opener. Central Air/Heat, Copper Plumbing and Dual Pane Vinyl Windows. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer and Community Center. Take the Bike Paths to Lake Balboa. Just minutes from the 101 and 405 Freeways. Award Winning Encino Elementary!

(RLNE5851819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Wish Avenue have any available units?
6008 Wish Avenue has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Wish Avenue have?
Some of 6008 Wish Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Wish Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Wish Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Wish Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Wish Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6008 Wish Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Wish Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6008 Wish Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Wish Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Wish Avenue have a pool?
No, 6008 Wish Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Wish Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6008 Wish Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Wish Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 Wish Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
